The Iraqi Air Forces destroy ISIS hideouts between Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-12-23T10:13:12+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported today that several ISIS sites between the borders of Diyala and Saladin governorates were destroyed. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the intense airstrikes targeted, yesterday night, sites believed to be hosting ISIS elements in several areas, after receiving information that ISIS elements had fled the security operations carried out in Nineveh and the borders of Saladin and Kirkuk with the Kurdistan Region. The source confirmed that the airstrikes destroyed ISIS hideouts and sites, noting that several casualties were also recorded. Last Monday, the Security Media Cell announced that the Iraqi Air Forces carried out an airstrike in Saadiya district in Diyala, killing two members of the terrorist organization.

