The Iranian President praised the Iraqi Governments role in overcoming challenges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-04T18:39:49+0000
The Iranian President praised the Iraqi Governments role in overcoming challenges

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister made phone calls with the Iranian President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Eid al-Fitr.

Al-Kadhimi's office said that the PM congratulated Ibrahim Raisi, the Iranian government, and the people wishing the continued relations between the two countries and the best that maintain stability and sustainable development in the region.

For his part, the Iranian President expressed his congratulations to the Iraqi people praising the Iraqi government's moves to face the challenges and secure the region's stability.

Al-Kadhimi also exchanged congratulations with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Iraqi top official wishes the UAE government and people prosperity, hoping to continue cooperation between the two countries.

The Crown Prince also wished the Iraqi people further progress and prosperity.

