Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-18T14:31:47+0000
The International Coalition prevented 25 ISIS leaders from carrying out terrorist attacks

Shafaq News / The international coalition against ISIS announced that it had carried out 53 operations against the organization in Iraq and Syria.

"Our partners in Iraq and Syria carried out 53 operations against ISIS in the past three weeks, and were able to prevent 25 ISIS leaders and 32 terrorists from committing terrorist acts against citizens," said Colonel Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the International Coalition.

The international coalition led by the United States of America carries out continuous operations against ISIS in several Iraq and Syria to eliminate the organization and prevent it from launching any attacks in the two countries. 

