The Integrity arrests an official and employees in a governmental department in Wasit

Shafaq News / An official and multiple employees in the Oil sector were arrested earlier today, Sunday, in Wasit governorate on embezzlement charges, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a force from the integrity Committee has arrested the director of Petroleum Products Department in Wasit, Shakir Jawad Kadhem, along with a number of the department's employees."

The source explained, "The arrest was carried out according to an official warrant, on charges of a large-scale embezzlement."