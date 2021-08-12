The Integrity Court issues arrest warrants against prominent officials in Nasiriyah 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar Governorate reported today that the Integrity Investigation Court issued arrest warrants against employees of the Nasiriyah Municipality Directorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Integrity Investigation Court issued arrest warrants against seven prominent employees of the Nasiriyah Municipality Directorate, on charges of using their job influence and seizing lands and building houses, near Bint Al-Huda Teaching Hospital in the center of the governorate.

According to the source, the arrest warrants were issued following Article 340 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.