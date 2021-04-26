Report

The Integrity Commission summons the deputy governor of Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T05:44:05+0000
Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission announced issuing an order of summoning against the deputy governor of Dhi Qar and several employees of the governorate's office.

The investigation department of the Authority said in a statement that the competent investigating judge issued an order to summon the deputy governor of Dhi Qar and several employees of the governorate's office, against the background of estimating rent allowances of 21 stores in al-Shatra district, at an amount less than their actual price.

In another context, the department confirmed that a working team of the Authority's investigation office in the governorate, was able to implement a judicial arrest warrant issued against an engineer, who holds the position of director of one of the departments in the Dhi Qar Oil Company, on charges of embezzlement. 

The statement added that the preliminary investigations proved that the accused had embezzled warehouse materials from the Dhi Qar Oil Company and sold them in local markets, pointing out that he had taken advantage of closing the company by the demonstrators, to remove the materials from the company late at night. 

