The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-23T11:30:28+0000
The Integrity Commission summons five high-profile officials in Dhi Qar Governorate

Shafaq News/ The Commission of Integrity summoned five local officials in Dhi Qar, including the former head of the local government.

The Investigations Directorate in the Commission said in a statement released today, Tuesday, that it issued summoning orders against the former governor, the deputy head of the Commission of investment, the former head of the Commission of investment, the state's real estate department director, the head of lands department in the governorate's Directorate of agriculture.

The directorate of investigations added that summoning orders were issued in accordance with Article 331 of the Iraqi penal code over proceedings related to an investment project in the governorate.

