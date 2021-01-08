The Integrity Commission intercepts an illegal land titling attempt in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T16:43:55+0000

Shafaq News / The Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Friday thwarting an illegal titling of a four-billions-dinar land owned by the Ministry of Finance, in al-Anbar governorate. The investigation department in the committee said that a team was dispatched to investigate the issue. The committee's preliminary investigations showed that a department illegally approved to own an eight dunums land estimated at four billion dinars, which turned out to be owned by the Ministry of Finance. The committee "presented a report in the process attached with the seized documents to the investigating judge, who decided to stop all procedures."

