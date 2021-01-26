The Integrity Commission discloses the details of arresting Iraqi oil company officials

Shafaq News / The Integrity Commission revealed the details of the arrest of five officials in the Oil Products Distribution Company-Kirkuk branch, indicating that they had caused damage to public funds estimated at two billion and 500 million dinars. In a statement, the authority said that a team from the authority’s investigation office in Kirkuk managed to arrest the electronic control official in the Oil Products Distribution Company, the Kirkuk branch, and the managers of two government fuel stations as well as two control officials, against the background of legal breaches. The authority indicated that the investigations revealed that some governmental and private stations sold large quantities of fuel oil that exceeded 60 million liters, in contravention of the law, indicating that the value of the damage exceeds two billion and 500 million dinars. Last September, the authority announced the issuance of an arrest and investigation order against several suspects in the North Refineries Company-Kirkuk branch, for causing wasting large quantities of white oil.

