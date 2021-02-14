The Integrity Commission detects a +7billion dinars fraud in Basra

Shafaq News/ The Investigation Department of the Federal Integrity Commission on Sunday detected a seven billion dinars evasion in the tax records of 90 gas stations in Basra.

The department said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "Basra Investigation Directorate was able to seize 57 files from private fuel stations and 33 files for private gas stations in the tax departments in Basra and Al Zubayr," indicating that employees of from both departments were indicted in the manipulation of these records.

The statement added that the General Tax Authority showed that the owners of the stations involved in this case evaded 7,150,479,739 dinars worth of taxes.

In a second operation, the directorate team caught a suspect in possession of forged documents while he was in the National Pensions Authority branch in the governorate.