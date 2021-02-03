The Integrity Commission arrests Thirteen employees in Wasit Oil Products Distribution Company

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission arrested on Tuesday a network of Wasit Oil Products Distribution Company employees over charges of misappropriation of enormous quantities of gas oil, benzene, and oil.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Investigation Department of the Authority said, “the Commission’s investigation office in Wasit carried out arrest and investigation orders issued against thirteen officials and employees in the oil products distribution company in the governorate."

The department continued, "the arrest and investigation orders issued were based upon the provisions of Article 136 of the Iraqi Penal Code over a lawsuit related to the embezzlement of 361,630 liters of gas oil, 99, 750 liters of gasoline, and 73, 948 liters of oil."

"The arrest warrants were issued against officials and employees of the company, including managers, department and division directors, current and former committee chairmen, and other employees. The defendants were referred to the competent investigating judge, who set a bail of 25 million dinars each."

The authority arrested earlier this month five officials of the Kirkuk Oil Products Distribution Company over charges of wasting 2.5 billion dinars of public money.