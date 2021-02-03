The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq had set deadlines for registering political alliances and updating voters' registry.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Commissioner said that the Board of Commissioners had set the deadlines for each stage of the upcoming Iraqi Parliamentary elections, indicating, "the deadline for receiving requests to form political alliances is February 10, 2021, and the last date for receiving lists of candidates will be February 1, 2021.

Additionally,, the last date for the voter registration update process will be March 31, 2021.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers voted to set the tenth of next October to hold early elections instead of June 6.