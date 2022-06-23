Report

Date: 2022-06-23T18:39:05+0000
The Huqooq Movement close to Hezbollah Brigades

Shafaq News/ The Huqooq Movement affiliated with Hezbollah Brigades (Kata'ib Hezbollah), a part of the Shiite Coordination Framework, withdrew from the Iraqi Parliament.

A source in the Movement told Shafaq News Agency, "The six representatives of Huqooq, who sworn today in the parliament as replacements for the resigned Sadrist bloc deputies, withdrew."

The head of Huqooq, Hussein Monis, said, "we decided to withdraw from the House of Representatives because we do not accept to be a substitute for our brothers in the Sadrist bloc."

"The political process went through a crisis due to the differences among the main forces in the state administration."

Monis called for expediting "the formation of a new, strong government capable of running the state at this stage."

It is worth noting that half of the replacement lawmakers belong to the Shiite forces Coordination Framework.

