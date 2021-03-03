Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The High Committee for Health and Safety issues a set of directives on COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T15:08:51+0000
The High Committee for Health and Safety issues a set of directives on COVID-19

Shafaq News/ The High Committee for National Health and Safety on Wednesday issued three new directives to reduce the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the committee, which held its meeting under the chairmanship of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, decided to "Mandate the Ministry of Health to assess the epidemiological and health situation on Sunday, March 7, and submit a report regarding the lockdown."

The committee stressed the importance of donning masks, warning violators of legal liability and fining, "to protect the health of citizens and prevent the spread of the pandemic."

related

COVID-19: 1553 new cases and 14 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-17 11:50:23
COVID-19: 1553 new cases and 14 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: 2015 recoveries and 3484 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-10 13:23:18
Covid-19: 2015 recoveries and 3484 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-25 12:09:37
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Date: 2020-11-17 14:49:52
Iraqi MOH warns of COVID-19 cases surge with decreased weather temperatures

Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-03 12:52:16
Covid-19: 2225 recoveries and 2735 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-27 11:30:37
Covid-19: more than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3700 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-31 15:55:51
Covid-19: More than 3700 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-07 12:08:35
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today