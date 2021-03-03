The High Committee for Health and Safety issues a set of directives on COVID-19

Shafaq News/ The High Committee for National Health and Safety on Wednesday issued three new directives to reduce the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the committee, which held its meeting under the chairmanship of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, decided to "Mandate the Ministry of Health to assess the epidemiological and health situation on Sunday, March 7, and submit a report regarding the lockdown."

The committee stressed the importance of donning masks, warning violators of legal liability and fining, "to protect the health of citizens and prevent the spread of the pandemic."