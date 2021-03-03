The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns

Shafaq News/ An informed source stated that the High Committee for Combating Coronavirus decided on Wednesday to extend the lockdown in the country.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the committee decided to continue implementing the total curfew on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, along with the partial curfew for the rest of the days from 8 pm until the next morning.

He added that this decision shall be applicable until next Sunday, as the committee will convene again to reassess and decide accordingly.

Two weeks ago, Iraq began to impose further restrictions in the country to reduce the outbreak of COVID-19, especially with the registration of variant COVID-19 cases.