Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-03T14:58:15+0000
The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns

Shafaq News/ An informed source stated that the High Committee for Combating Coronavirus decided on Wednesday to extend the lockdown in the country.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the committee decided to continue implementing the total curfew on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, along with the partial curfew for the rest of the days from 8 pm until the next morning.

He added that this decision shall be applicable until next Sunday, as the committee will convene again to reassess and decide accordingly. 

Two weeks ago, Iraq began to impose further restrictions in the country to reduce the outbreak of COVID-19, especially with the registration of variant COVID-19 cases. 

 

related

COVID-19: 2224 new cases and 15 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-14 13:28:12
COVID-19: 2224 new cases and 15 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-09 14:05:33
Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3110 new cases and 56 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-18 12:26:53
COVID-19: 3110 new cases and 56 fatalities in Iraq today

Iraq will not impose a full time curfew during New Year's vacation

Date: 2020-12-22 20:01:56
Iraq will not impose a full time curfew during New Year's vacation

COVID-19: 804 new cases and ten mortalities in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-26 14:06:46
COVID-19: 804 new cases and ten mortalities in Iraq

Covid-19: Health Ministry to take more tough choices

Date: 2021-01-29 07:43:54
Covid-19: Health Ministry to take more tough choices

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-21 13:42:00
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 4493 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-01 14:48:34
COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 4493 new cases in Iraq today