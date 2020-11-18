Report

The Green Zone have been targeted with Grad-21 rockets

Date: 2020-11-18T06:27:25+0000
The Green Zone have been targeted with Grad-21 rockets

Shafaq News / A security source revealed the types of rockets that landed on Tuesday evening on the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the rockets were of the Grad 21 type, indicating that this is the first time that this type of missile is used to target the Green Zone.

He added that the attackers had previously used Katyusha rockets.

The source pointed out that a child was killed and 13 citizens and security personnel were injured, including the bodyguard of the Iraqi Minister of Interior.

This is the first attack of its kind in five weeks. The attacks had stopped after a group calling itself the "Iraqi Resistance" announced on the tenth of last month, suspending its operations against foreign forces, especially American forces in Iraq, to ​​allow them to withdraw from the country.

The "Iraqi resistance" is an unknown party, and it is believed that it includes pro-Iranian armed Shiite factions, including the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat al-Nujaba.

For months, the Green Zone (which includes government headquarters, embassies and diplomatic missions) in Baghdad, along with military bases hosting the international coalition forces, and convoys transporting logistical equipment, have been subjected to rocket and IED attacks by unknown parties.

Washington accuses the Pro-Iranian Iraqi factions of being behind the attacks.

