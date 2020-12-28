The Government to submit the Budget law tomorrow, official statement

Shafaq News / Cabinet spokesman, Hassan Nazim, confirmed on Monday that the 2021 budget will be submitted tomorrow to the Council of Representatives, reassuring employees that next month's salaries will be disbursed as scheduled even if the budget is not approved.

Nazem said in an interview with Al-Iraqiya TV, followed by Shafaq News agency, "the 2021 budget will be sent tomorrow, Tuesday, to the House of Representatives even if the approval is delayed. The salaries for January will not be late." "

The budget was built on a reform vision to protect vulnerable groups through the ration card," he noted, "the exchange rate of the dollar against the dinar is currently fluctuating, but in the end, it will stabilize. The Government insists on this exchange rate because it activates the private sector."

He explained, "the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held a meeting today with the authorities and institutions relevant to the file of early elections. The Independent High Electoral Commission presented the requirements for the success of the electoral process."

On the issue of uncontrolled arms, the spokesman for the Federal Government said, "the mechanism of terminating the uncontrolled arms is carried out by political action and not by confrontation," indicating, "al-Hashd al-Shaabi has disavowed the uncontrolled arms, and there is a widespread political and popular condemnation."

On the differences between Baghdad and Erbil, he stressed, "Kurdistan Region agreed to the formulation of the borrowing law. Currently, discussions continue about the amount to be paid."