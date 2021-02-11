The Government is pushing "IDP closure projects" forward and MP warns of "Time bombs"

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Immigration and Displacement, Evan Faiq Jabro, revealed today, Thursday, the federal government's intention to proceed with its program to shut down all the displacement camps in the country.

Faiq said in a press conference, "Many camps across the country have been closed. The program is still ongoing, and Nineveh will also be camps-free."

The Minister had visited Al-Jada camp, where 1,800 families, most of whom are families of ISIS terrorists, and announced that an agreement had been reached with the local government to end this file as soon as possible.

"There is no forced return, as it is rumored in the media. The return of the displaced people is voluntary. It will remain so until the problems and obstacles facing the families living in this camp are resolved", adding, "Concerning the families who cannot return to their areas of residence due to the destruction caused by the war, an agreement has been reached with international organizations to reconstruct their areas and provide them with services."

Furthermore, she revealed that low-cost 500 residential units were built for families who cannot return due to tribal disputes in the south of Mosul.

Regarding warnings from the families of ISIS members, Nineveh MP Sherwan Al-Dobardani told Shafaq News, "the families of ISIS members who leave the camps go to Mosul and blend into the society without any security monitoring."

Al-dobardani explained, "security leaders have their observations, but they cannot change anything because they are working under the orders of the Prime Ministry, which insists on ending this file in any way."

The MP for Nineveh Governorate demanded the Federal government to "install a real program for the rehabilitation of these families to reintegrate them into society. Some of them may have ties with members of the organization outside the country. Therefore, they are time bombs."

On his part, Sami Al-Faisal, an official of the United Organization for Human Rights, told Shafaq News agency, "the return is not voluntary. Hundreds of families are forced to leave earlier."

Al-Faisal said that these families are homeless, and some cannot return to their hometowns because of the destruction.