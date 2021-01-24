The Global coalition owes two Iraqi hotels +54.5 billion dinars, MP says

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, MP Jamal Al-Muhammadawi revealed that the Global Coalition forces owe two large hotels in Baghdad, around 54 billion Iraqi dinars, calling for their urgent recovery. Al-Muhammadawi said in a press release received by Shafaq News, "We submitted an official letter to the Office of the Prime Minister/ Funds Recovery Team, and we previously addressed the Ministry of Culture with a parliamentary question on 12/14/2020 regarding the amounts owed by the Global Coalition Forces to al-Rasheed and Babel Hotels, which amount to 54,850,000 dinars, according to the reports of the Federal Office of Financial Supervision." Al-Muhammadawi called for "recovering the funds immediately, and preparing a database of the funds owed by the Global coalition forces and setting up appropriate mechanisms to recover them."

