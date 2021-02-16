The Global coalition announces the death of one of its contractors in the Erbil rocket attack

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition announced that one of its civilian contractors was killed in the rocket attack that targeted Erbil yesterday.

The coalition said in a statement, "Initial reports that Indirect Fire landed on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was 1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured and 1 US service member injured. More information to follow."

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has directed to form an investigation committee following the rocket attack that targeted Erbil.

According to a Security Media Cell statement, the committee will cooperate with the Kurdistan Region's competent authorities to find out who is responsible for the incident.