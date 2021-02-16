Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Global coalition announces the death of one of its contractors in the Erbil rocket attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T05:30:08+0000
The Global coalition announces the death of one of its contractors in the Erbil rocket attack

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition announced that one of its civilian contractors was killed in the rocket attack that targeted Erbil yesterday.

The coalition said in a statement, "Initial reports that Indirect Fire landed on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was 1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured and 1 US service member injured. More information to follow."

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has directed to form an investigation committee following the rocket attack that targeted Erbil.

According to a Security Media Cell statement, the committee will cooperate with the Kurdistan Region's competent authorities to find out who is responsible for the incident.

related

Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2019-10-07 12:54:05
Lavrov: We are satisfied with the relations normalization between Baghdad and Erbil

Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-10 14:03:40
Erbil's delegation arrives in Baghdad

A delegation from the federal judiciary to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-28 20:21:44
A delegation from the federal judiciary to visit Erbil tomorrow

3.3-magnitude earthquake struck areas between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-18 18:47:28
3.3-magnitude earthquake struck areas between Erbil and Kirkuk

Iraq’s President arrives Erbil

Date: 2019-11-04 16:17:39
Iraq’s President arrives Erbil

The rockets that targeted Erbil were not launched from Nineveh, an official confirms

Date: 2021-02-15 20:32:34
The rockets that targeted Erbil were not launched from Nineveh, an official confirms

Iraqi government sends a delegation to offer condolences on Baba Sheik death

Date: 2020-10-04 13:43:41
Iraqi government sends a delegation to offer condolences on Baba Sheik death

The head of the National Security Agency arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-12-22 08:45:06
The head of the National Security Agency arrives in Erbil