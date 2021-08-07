Report

The Global Coalition’s OTH forces complete its mission in Iraq, return to their base in Kuwait

Date: 2021-08-07T17:52:54+0000
The Global Coalition’s OTH forces complete its mission in Iraq, return to their base in Kuwait
Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition reported on Saturday that a special force had left Iraq after completing its mission in this country.

The Coalition said in a statement that the OTH force completed its mission in Iraq and returned to its original base at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

"The OTH force typically consists of two Boeing CH-47 Chinook and an infantry," the statement said.

According to the Coalition, this force responds when needed in the joint operations area to support field personnel, recover operations, conduct air attacks, and assist in comprehensive force protection missions.

The withdrawal of this force comes after Baghdad and Washington recently reached an agreement to withdraw US combat forces from Iraq by the end of this year.

