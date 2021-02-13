Report

The Global Coalition provides the Iraqi equipment with military equipment from Kuwait

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T11:27:05+0000
The Global Coalition provides the Iraqi equipment with military equipment from Kuwait

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition against Daesh revealed that it had provided military equipment for the Iraqi army, from Kuwait, through an Iraqi Air Force squadron.

In a statement, the Coalition said that the 23-Iraqi Air Force squadron visited on February 11, Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The statement explained, "An Iraqi C-130 aircraft was loaded with spare parts and equipment that were brought by the Joint Task Forces", adding, "the equipment will help the Iraqi army in their war against ISIS."

