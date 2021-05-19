Report

The Global Coalition provides Ain al-Asad base with 1,407,938 dollar-worth of military equipment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-19T06:59:34+0000
The Global Coalition provides Ain al-Asad base with 1,407,938 dollar-worth of military equipment

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced on Wednesday that the Global Coalition has provided the forces at Ain Al-Asad base in al-Anbar, with weapons and ammunition.

The command said in a statement today that within the framework of supporting the Iraqi military forces to confront terrorism, the coalition has delivered ammunition and weapons estimated at 1,407,938 dollars to Al-Jazeera Operations Command at Ain Al-Asad Air Base.

The statement added that this equipment comes to support Iraq in its mission to defeat ISIS and is part of the Training and Equipping Fund program to combat the terrorist organization that has been implemented since 2014.

