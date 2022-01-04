The Global Coalition intercept a drone attack on a military base in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Global Coalition air defenses intercepted a drone attack on a military base in western Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; The air defense system shot down two drones targeting the Ain Al-Assad Base in Al-Anbar.

Yesterday, Monday, a security source said that the Baghdad Center for Diplomatic Support at Baghdad International Airport, which includes the Global Coalition forces, was attacked by two drones marked "the leaders' revenge operations."

The Source told our Agency, "The diplomatic area at Baghdad airport was attacked at dawn today with drones, and the C-RAM Defense System shot them down."

He clarified that the two drones fell outside the American Base."

He did not provide any other information

No one claims responsibility so far

Ain Al-Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.

British Armed Forces in Iraq also use the base. It was initially known as Qadisiyah Airbase. It was the second-largest US military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.