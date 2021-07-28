The Global Coalition grants ten-million-dollar worth of military equipment to the Iraqi army

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition delivered today ten-million-dollar worth of military equipment to the Iraqi army.

The equipment that was delivered in the presence of the Joint Operations Command and the Seventh Division of the Iraqi Army, and under the supervision of Brigadier General Hassan Hadi, included military equipment, ammunition, joint light tactical vehicles, and medical supplies, a source in the Coalition told Shafaq News Agency.

according to the source, this equipment will help Iraq in its mission to defeat ISIS, and is part of the Training and Equip Fund program to combat ISIS implemented in 2014, and funded by the US Department of Defense budget.