The Global Coalition distances itself from the drone attacks on the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition distanced itself from the airstrikes that hit the Iraqi-Syrian borders today evening.

In a brief statement, the coalition said, "We confirm that we did not launch airstrikes in Albukamal on September 14, 2021."

Earlier today, a security source had reported that the al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces were subjected to airstrikes on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that four unknown airstrikes targeted the PMF in the Al-Qaim area in al-Anbar.

The source added that the bombing destroyed three vehicles of the PMF.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces are deployed in the border area of ​​al-Anbar Governorate, and on the other side of the border hosts pro-Iranian factions. US aircraft have previously bombed the PMF in these areas.