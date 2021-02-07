The Global Coalition brings reinforcements to its bases in al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / New reinforcements by the Global Coalition in Syria and Iraq against ISIS arrived at the Coalition's bases in al-Hasakah.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent the city said that more than 50 trucks and vehicles belonging to the Coalition entered the Autonomous Administration area through Al-Walid border crossing with Iraq, and headed to the coalition bases in al-Hasakah countryside.

He explained that part of the reinforcements arrived at the Tal Baydar base near the M4 highway north of al-Hasakah, while other trucks headed to Al-Shaddadi base, south of the city.

The convoy included closed trucks carrying weapons and logistical equipment.

In a related context, the US forces conducted a military patrol in the oilfield areas in the vicinity of Al-Malikiyah, northeast of Al-Hasakah.