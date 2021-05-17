The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers lodges an appeal on some of the budget items

Shafaq News / The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers officially announced submitting an appeal on some of the budget items, requesting the Federal Court to issue a state order to prevent their implementation.

The General Secretariat issued a clarification concerning an official letter related to the provisions of the Federal Budget Law.

It stipulated, "Some social media platforms have published a copy of the Ministry of Interior's book numbered No. (5537) dated 4/18/2021, which includes the ministry’s request from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to appeal some provisions of the Federal Budget Law No. (23 of 2021), in the wake of the deficit in compensation for the ministry’s employees. "

"The legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers lodged an appeal with some of the budget items for contradicting the government program and the principle of separation of powers, requesting from the Federal Court to issue a state order to stop working on those items until the case is settled.”

The Secretariat stressed, "standing by this segment and its endeavor to solve the issue with the relevant authorities.”