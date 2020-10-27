The French to exercise “great vigilance”

Shafaq News / Today Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry warned French nationals living four countries to exercise “great vigilance” due to the “local and international” context, urging them to avoid any gathering in public places.

According to the Ministry, the warning included Iraq, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Mauritania.

Macron has pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, saying it was threatening to take over some Muslim communities in France. The country has since been shaken by the beheading of a teacher by an Islamist militant, avenging the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.