Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Framework insists on forming a large Shiite bloc, al-Sadr refuses

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-12T19:51:10+0000
The Framework insists on forming a large Shiite bloc, al-Sadr refuses

Shafaq News/ A political source disclosed exclusively to Shafaq News Agency that the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, rejected the Shiite Coordination Framework proposal to form together the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament and then form the new federal government.

The source revealed to our Agency that during the Al-Hanana meeting, Al-Sadr informed the Framework delegation of his refusal to join it alone in one bloc.

According to our source, al-Sadr confirmed the cohesion of the tripartite alliance and that any discussion with him should be based on this. But the Framework delegation rejected this issue, insisting on forming a larger Shiite bloc to agree on the next prime minister."

The tripartite alliance consists of the Sadrist Movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and Al-Siyada Alliance.

On Oct. 10, 2021, Iraq held the parliamentary election, where Shiite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sadrist Movement emerged as the biggest winner with 73 out of the 329 seats.

related

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-15 19:46:43
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

The Sadrist, KDP heads discuss the political development in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-25 19:24:50
The Sadrist, KDP heads discuss the political development in Iraq

A Sardist party on reports of Shiite figures joining the movement: an electoral propaganda against us

Date: 2021-02-04 17:10:26
A Sardist party on reports of Shiite figures joining the movement: an electoral propaganda against us

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

In the aftermath of the Basra blast, al-Sadr offers help to state agencies

Date: 2021-12-07 14:07:29
In the aftermath of the Basra blast, al-Sadr offers help to state agencies

Al-Sadr calls for massive demonstrations against Normalization and In solidarity with Palestine

Date: 2021-05-14 14:37:22
Al-Sadr calls for massive demonstrations against Normalization and In solidarity with Palestine

Kufa mosque preacher: Al-Sadr's government will achieve reform

Date: 2021-10-29 11:52:15
Kufa mosque preacher: Al-Sadr's government will achieve reform

Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say

Date: 2021-12-29 14:39:23
Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say