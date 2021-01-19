The Former head of Pension's Authority sentenced to six years in prison

Shafaq News/ An informed source revealed that the former Director-General of the National Pension Authority, Ahmed Abdel-Jalil Al-Saadi, had been sentenced to six years in prison.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court issued today, Tuesday, a pre-trial sentence of Six years' imprisonment in accordance with the provisions of Resolution 160 of 1983.

The source indicated that the ruling was issued in the case of concluding a health insurance contract and deducting amounts from the pensions, in partnership with Al-Salamah Commercial Mediation Company, indicating that there are other cases against the convict pending trial.

It is noteworthy that, on September 15, 2020, a special security force arrested the former director of the General Pensions Authority, Ahmed Abdel-Jalil Al-Saadi, among other officials in the authority, on charges of financial corruption.