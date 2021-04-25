The Finance committee holds an expanded meeting with a number of Governors

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee held today an expanded meeting with a number of governors to approve the governorates' budgets.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Finance announced completing the instructions for implementing the Federal Budget Law for 2021, approved by the Republic's Presidency.

In a statement, the Ministry called on all the Ministries' units, governorates, bodies, and entities not associated with a Ministry to come to the Ministry of Finance tomorrow, Monday, to receive instructions for implementing the general budget and the public sector and self-financed companies' budget.