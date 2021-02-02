The Finance Minister to appear before the Parliament for Interpellation in the next session

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Council of Representatives decided to summon the Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, to the next session for interpellation.

The member of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee, Youssef Al-Kalabi, submitted an official letter to the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, demanding setting a date for the interpellation of the Minister of Finance.

The letter, which was received by Shafaq News agency, stated that the interpellation of the Minister of Finance was supposed to follow the interrogation of the head of the Media and Communications Commission, Ali al-Khoweildy.

Al-Kalabi demanded considering this measure before the end of the current legislative term "to preserve what remained for this country before bankruptcy because of this minister's policy."