The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan's share of the budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-19T20:18:05+0000
The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan's share of the budget

Shafaq News / A parliamentary source reported that the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament had approved the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the Federal budget.

In the same context, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that meetings are still ongoing to complete the requirements to approve the federal budget bill.

Member of the Kurdish delegation to Baghdad, Bashar al-Kiki, told Shafaq News agency that the agreement reached with the Iraqi Parliament to amend the wording of one of the budget's paragraphs, to make it feasible.

"The agreement stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government would deliver no more than 250 thousand barrels of oil per day to the federal government", al-Kiki added.

