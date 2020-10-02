The Female Quota settled the differences over the electoral law, Sairoon MP says

Shafaq News / Sairoon Alliance revealed on Friday that the female's quota system settled the dispute over the electoral districts distributions.

MP for Sairoon Mudhar, Khazal Al-Azirjawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The political forces supported the proposal to adopt middle districts based on the female's quota system. The number of electoral districts will be calculated according to the number of female quota for each governorate".

He added, "the MPs of Kirkuk and Nineveh governorates objected to the nature of the electoral districts and their distribution in the governorate due to the large number of sects and minorities. However, this matter will be decided before voting on Article 15 of the election law".

Al-Azirjawi indicated, "some political blocs objected to the distribution of electoral districts in Baghdad and suggested reducing the electoral districts in the capital from 17 to 9".

The Iraqi parliament failed to pass the paragraph on electoral districts, despite dedicating the session to this purpose.

According to sources, there is almost unanimity to adopt the intermediate districts. Therefore, each governorate to multiple electoral districts, with a minimum of two and up to 17, according to the size and population of the governorate.

The new draft election law is a major obstacle to holding the upcoming early parliamentary elections scheduled for next June.