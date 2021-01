Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government, headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, decided today, Tuesday, to postpone its "regular weekly" session until further notice.

A government source told Shafaq News agency that the cabinet decided to postpone its regular session, scheduled to take place this evening, until further notice.

Earlier, the office of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, postponed the weekly press conference, scheduled for today.