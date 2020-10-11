Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-11T16:04:52+0000
The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Federal Police arrested on Sunday a commanders of the military detachments of "ISIS" organization in Kirkuk governorate. 

The Federal Police said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the units of the Federal Police Mechanized Division managed to arrest a terrorist wanted per the Article 4 of terrorism law. The operation was carried out in coordination with the division's intelligence department and under the supervision of the division's commander, Major-General Muhammad Jawad Jaafar", noting, "the operation was carried out after receiving accurate information about the presence of the terrorist nicknamed Abu Qaisar, in Al-Failaq neighborhood in the Kirkuk governorate".

The statement said that the defendant claimed several positions in ISIS organization, as he worked as Al-Hesbah official in Al-Abbasi sector, the Sharia mufti of Taza sector and the commander of the intelligence detachment of Kirkuk district after its liberation".


related

Kurdish journalists face "grave" violations in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-03 07:06:29
Kurdish journalists face "grave" violations in Kirkuk

A new political formation in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-12 09:42:26
A new political formation in Kirkuk

Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Date: 2020-08-24 19:47:25
Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-30 13:39:37
Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Date: 2020-09-04 17:49:52
"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

A fear of “Arabization” in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-03 08:45:40
A fear of “Arabization” in Kirkuk

An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

Date: 2020-09-14 07:27:46
An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

Al-Jubouri calls for appointing an Arab officer instead of a Kurdish one

Date: 2020-08-26 18:08:16
Al-Jubouri calls for appointing an Arab officer instead of a Kurdish one