The Federal Police Command kills a terrorist and wounds two others in Kirkuk 

Shafaq News/ The Federal Police Command announced destroying an ISIS den in Kirkuk today.

The Command said in a statement said that the Federal Police's operations are ongoing to pursue ISIS remnants in partnership with the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency within the Kirkuk operations sector.

According to the statement, the detachments managed to kill a terrorist and wound two others.

"The den contained bloodstained clothes, food, and household items, in addition to 116 rounds of Kalashnikov rifles, two oxygen cylinders, bags containing iron pieces, and electrical wires, which were destroyed by the bomb squads."

The statement added that the federal police units will continue their proactive operations to chase down ISIS remnants in Kirkuk.