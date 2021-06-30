The Federal Integrity Commission summons Nineveh's former head of Provincial council

2021-06-30

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission announced summoned two former local officials, including the former head of the Nineveh provincial council, on charges of embezzlement and damage to public money. The former head of the provincial council took over the salaries of employees in the governorate council, the district councils and sub-districts affiliated to it in Mosul during ISIS's invasion of the city. "The total of those salaries per month amounted to 400,000,000 dinars, which were disposed of in violation of the instructions, noting that the order was issued based on the provisions of Article (315) of the Penal Code. "The same court issued, in another case, a summons order against an officer in the Governorate Police Directorate, on charges of financial corruption, which is exaggerating prices and submitting fake receipts and offers that were not registered in the Chamber of Commerce." The commission had previously announced issuing summons and arrest warrants against local officials in Nineveh, including former governors, the president and members of the provincial council, on charges of corruption and waste of public money.

