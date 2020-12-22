The Federal Government to tighten the restrictions ahead of the holidays

Shafaq News/ The Federal Government issued on Tuesday a directive to tighten the health and preventive measures against the COVID-19 ahead of the New year holidays.

Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, chaired a meeting attended by the medical officials in the Ministries of Defense and Interior, as well as the Medical Directorate of the al-Hashd al-Shaabi, today at the Ministry's headquarters.

The minister said during the meeting, according to a statement issued today, that scientific bodies confirmed the emergence of a new strain of the novel Coronavirus, which is characterized by rapid transimission and has led to the complete closure of some countries. Consequently, the meeting issued a recommendation to the Supreme Committee of National Health and Safety to take the proper measures in schools and public places.

The meeting also discussed Pfizer's agreement to supply the vaccine early next year, contacting other vaccine manufacturers, and the technical issues related to the vaccine's transport, storage, and administration.