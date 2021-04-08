The Federal Court to consider the provincial councils' work resumption this month

Shafaq News / Member of the Baghdad Provincial Council, Saad Al-Muttalabi, revealed the date for the Federal Court to consider the appeal regarding the suspension of the provincial councils' work by the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

Al-Muttalabi told Shafaq News Agency that this month, the court will decide whether the decision is constitutional or not.

"We believe that the decision is unconstitutional, illegal, and has a political background", he added.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives approved, on October 28, 2019, the dissolution of the provincial councils, provided that Parliament supervises and monitors the governors until elections are held.