Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Federal Court may request a 2nd manual recount of the ballots in the contested EVMs

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-17T12:50:52+0000
The Federal Court may request a 2nd manual recount of the ballots in the contested EVMs

Shafaq News / A reliable source reported that the Supreme Federal Court may issue a decision to manually re-count (again) the ballots in the contested electronic voting machines in four Iraqi governorates.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Federal Court may issue a decision to re-count (again) the ballots in the contested electronic voting machines in Baghdad, Babel, Saladin, and Nineveh, in which high rates of electoral violations were recorded, according to reports of international observers."

He added that this decision -if issued- will slightly change the election results in those governorates.

The Federal Court said in its meeting last Thursday, that it will postpone its decision regarding the election results until it finishes examining all the appeals it received.

related

The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Date: 2020-12-14 10:54:06
The elections will not take place on the scheduled date, MP says

Shams network gears up for the legislative elections

Date: 2021-09-28 14:30:35
Shams network gears up for the legislative elections

Protesters against the results of the election move towards the Green Zone

Date: 2021-10-23 20:36:12
Protesters against the results of the election move towards the Green Zone

Electoral campaigning conditions: fines, imprisonment, and even exclusions await violators

Date: 2021-06-17 11:35:15
Electoral campaigning conditions: fines, imprisonment, and even exclusions await violators

Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

Date: 2021-10-10 14:12:06
Official: Saladin leads in terms voters' turnout..Najaf trails

The head of the Islamic Supreme Council stresses the need to hold the elections on time

Date: 2021-07-22 10:51:04
The head of the Islamic Supreme Council stresses the need to hold the elections on time

A new dilemma: The Federal Court cannot approve the election results

Date: 2020-08-14 15:48:56
A new dilemma: The Federal Court cannot approve the election results

Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers

Date: 2021-09-09 13:16:41
Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers