Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-06T12:08:54+0000
The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Shafaq News / The head of the Supreme Judicial council met on Sunday a delegation of the families of Dhi Qar demonstrations victims.

 

A statement issued by the media office of the council said that the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, received representatives of the families of the martyrs of the demonstrations in Dhi Qar Governorate.

 

The statement indicated that Zaidan “discussed with them the judicial procedures to hold the killers of the demonstrators accountable,” noting, “the Head of the Public Prosecution and the Head of the Judicial Supervision Authority attended the meeting.”

 

On Friday, November 27, 2020) a security source reported that the clashes that occurred between supporters of the Sadrist movement and demonstrators in Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar Governorate, in southern Iraq.

related

Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-19 06:01:31
Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-11-26 09:58:32
Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Date: 2020-08-25 17:22:55
A security official injured in an Ashaeri area

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24
Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Security force takes a journalist to unknown location

Date: 2020-09-10 17:24:22
Security force takes a journalist to unknown location

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2020-09-22 18:59:12
Arrest warrants against two residents of Sayed Dakhil in the case of Sajjad Al-Iraqi