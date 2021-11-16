The Energy Ministerial Council to support three Ministries in implementing services projects 

Shafaq News/ The Energy Ministerial Council decided today to support the ministries of oil, electricity and water resources.

The council said in a statement that it decided to support the Ministry of Electricity in implementing some projects, in addition to the Ministry of Water Resources regarding the financing and implementing the Basra Pipeline Water Project.

The Council noted that it was decided to also support the Ministry of Oil in implementing the Basra - Al-Kahla pipeline to deliver gas to the Maysan Investment and Al-Amara Gas stations.