Shafaq News/ The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, stressed in a phone call his country's solidarity with the Iraqi people and government.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said in a statement that the latter received a phone call from Al Thani, in which he condemned the attack on the Prime Minister.

Earlier today, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the act was a terrorist attack stressing the need to prosecute those involved and bring them to justice.