The Electoral Commission's office in Dhi Qar shut down until further notice

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T07:28:53+0000

Shafaq News / A source in Dhi Qar reported today that the governorate election office had been shut down until further notice. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The commission's office in Dhi Qar governorate was shut down for security reasons, until further notice, by order of the central government in Baghdad." He added that the decision was issued after unpaid lecturers threatened to storm the office today to pressure the implementation of their demands. During the past few days, unpaid lecturers have been protesting in Iraq's central and southern regions, calling for their regularization. However, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi pledged to find an "urgent" and "fair" solution for the issue.

