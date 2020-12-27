The Egyptian's President's visit to Baghdad postponed

Shafaq News / Arab media reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's visit to Iraq, which was scheduled to take place next January, is postponed.

Egyptian media reported in mid-December that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received an invitation to visit Baghdad from Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during the Iraqi delegation's visit to Baghdad.

The sources added that, Al-Sisi expressed initial approval to visit Baghdad and attend the tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.

However, the visit is expected to take place next January.