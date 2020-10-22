The Egyptian PM will visit Baghdad next week

Shafaq News / In an official visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, will head his country's delegation to the meetings of the Iraqi-Egyptian Supreme Committee next week.

The meetings will discuss and activate several items and agreements that were signed within the framework of the meetings that were held in 2009 in Cairo, at the level of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

According to the official Iraqi newspaper, Al-Sabah, the committee will also sign new agreements in the fields of energy, electricity, housing, transportation, communications, water, agriculture, exchange of expertise and others.