The Education Committee expects reclosing schools soon

Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T10:03:44+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliamentary Education committee said it expects returning to the E-learning system and reclosing schools throughout the country, due to the current epidemiological situation.

A member of the committee, Hoda Jarallah, told Shafaq News agency, “MPs are pressuring to return to the E-learning system due to the epidemiological situation, amid a surge in COVID-19 in some schools in different Iraqi cities."

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Health Committee called for canceling in-person classes, following the surge in COVID-19 cases in some schools.

A member of the committee, Jawad Al-Mousawi, told Shafaq News agency that it is "not right" to make first, second and third grades students attend in-person school classes.

"These children are not able to adhere to the Ministry of Health's preventive measures", he added.

Al-Mousawi called for canceling the school attendance, to completely rely on the E-learning system.

It is worth noting that the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,45,000,010, including 15,348 deaths and 920, 523 recoveries.

