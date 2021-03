Shafaq News / Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, arrived at Kirkuk Airport today morning.

Al-Shammari was received by the Governor of Kirkuk, Rakan Saeed Al-Jubouri, and the Chairman of the Supreme Security Committee, Lieutenant General Ali Al-Faraiji, as well as many other local officials.

A ceremony took place to hand over the advanced headquarters in Kirkuk to Lieutenant-General Ali al-Furaiji.